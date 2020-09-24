Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty breaches 11,000; Zee down 3%

Equity Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell over one per cent each on Thursday in-line with the weak global sentiments.

The BSE Sensex opened 1 per cent lower at 37,282 while the Nifty index opened 1.1 per cent lower at 11,011.

All the sectoral indices opened in red led by Nifty Media, which has opened 2.7 per cent lower.

In the early trades, the Nifty Midcap index is trading down 1.1 per cent while the Smallcap index fell 1.7 per cent.