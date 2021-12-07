Sensex gains 886 pts ahead of RBI’s ‘accommodative’ policy meet

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Expecting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain its accommodative stance and hold key interest rates tomorrow, the stock market rebounded on Tuesday after two consecutive sessions of heavy losses. The Sensex gained 886 points to close at 57,633. The Nifty index rose by 264 points at 17,176.
The sentiments also got a boost as concerns around the Omicron variant of the coronavirus seem to be wearing off.
There is an ongoing fight between the bears and the bulls in the stock market, which is seen in daily swings of more than 1 per cent in the benchmark indices. But the positive global sentiment, especially the sharp gains of the past two days in the US markets, has been weighing in the favour of the bulls.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “Global markets traded with optimism on reports that the Omicron strain may not be as severe as expected. Moreover, additional liquidity freed up by the Chinese central bank through policy easing boosted the Chinese markets. In the Indian markets, banking and financial stocks advanced since the MPC is scheduled to announce its policy decision tomorrow where the RBI is likely to keep its policies unchanged considering the short-term uncertainties.”
A rally in banking stocks also helped the markets gain sharply. The Bank Nifty index rose by 2.47 per cent or 882 points to close at 36,618. India’s low interest rate regime is being perceived as a golden period for the banks in recent times, since they are likely to attract more business.
“We are changing the market status to a confirmed uptrend as Nifty managed to stage a follow-through day. Nifty moved higher with volumes higher than yesterday’s session. Going forward, confidence in the rally will increase once leading stocks reclaim their key moving averages,” said a report from William O Neil India, a technical analysis firm.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...