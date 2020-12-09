Sensex hits new peak of 46,000 on FPI buying

Just three trading sessions after it hit 45,000-mark, the Sensex on Wednesday scaled a new peak of 46,000. Foreign portfolio investors kept up the momentum with net purchases of ₹3,564 crore.

Sensex rose 1.09 per cent on Wednesday to close at 46,103. The broader index Nifty gained 1.02 per cent, or 136 points, at 13,529. Both the Sensex and Nifty have gained 80 per cent from the lows they hit in March due to the Covid crisis.

RIL shares rise

Reliance Industries picked up steam on Wednesday reacting to its chairman, Mukesh Ambani’s video message on Tuesday urging the government to accelerate the roll out of 5G telecom services and scrap the outdated 2G technology. RIL share price had been subdued for several trading sessions on the back of rumours surrounding Ambani’s health. But the shares rose 1.65 per cent on Wednesday to close at ₹2,026, its highest level since mid-November. RIL had hit a 52-week high of ₹2,368 in September.

Private sector lender HDFC gained 2.15 per cent to close at ₹1,405. Public sector company stocks including Gail, BEL, BHEL, NBCC among others have witnessed a sharp rally over the past week.