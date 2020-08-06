Stocks

Sensex jumps 248 points early; Nifty up 72 points

Our Bureau | Updated on August 06, 2020 Published on August 06, 2020

Key domestic indices moved higher on Thursday as investors were encouraged by overnight gains on Wall Street, even as other Asian peers were down with Nikkei and Hang Seng trading negatively.

Markets were mainly led by IT, Banking, Realty, Oil & Gas and Pharma sector stocks.

The BSE benchmark index Sensex opened nearly 300 points higher at 37,946.80, before being quoted at 37,911.82, up by 0.64%, or 248.02 points over the previous close.

Similarly, On the NSE, the Nifty 50 too traded higher by 71.95 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 11,173.60.

Prominent gainers that drove the markets higher were ONGC, Tech Mahindra, TCS, ITC, NTPC and Tata Steel rising up to 2.50 per cent.

However, a few notable losers were Maruti, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, M&M and Reliance stocks which fell up to 1.15 per cent on moderate sell-off in those counters.

