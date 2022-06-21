Sensex jumps 760 points as metals, auto rebound; Nifty rallies 233 points

Indian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by gains in metal, technology and automaker stocks, although concerns lingered about a hit to growth from aggressive central bank rate hikes.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 233 points or 1.50 per cent to 15,583.55 , while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 760.61 points or 1.50 per cent to 52,358.55 .
The blue-chip indexes are set for a second straight session of gains after suffering heavy losses last week on fears that aggressive rate hikes around the globe to curb inflation could lead to a recession.
The Nifty Metal index was among the best performing sub-indexes, rising as much as 2.3% after plumbing 14-month lows in the previous session. Tech stocks rose 1.6%, while automakers advanced 1.2%.
KEC International climbed 5.9% after the construction company said it bagged orders worth Rs 1,092 crore . (
