Sensex jumps over 400 points in early trade; Nifty tops 16,900

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 400 points in early trade on Wednesday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amid a positive trend in global markets.
The 30-share index jumped 449.23 points or 0.80 per cent to 56,768.24 in opening trade. Similarly, the Nifty advanced 134.95 points or 0.80 per cent to 16,905.80.
IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and M&M.
On the other hand, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, Wipro and Nestle India were among the laggards.
In the previous session, the 30-share equity benchmark rose 497 points or 0.89 per cent to end at 56,319.01, and the Nifty surged 156.65 points or 0.94 per cent to 16,770.85.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,209.82 crore on Tuesday, according to stock exchange data.
“The positive global backdrop provided by the recovery in the US and European markets might aid the bulls, but this is not sufficient to take the markets much higher. Nifty is unlikely to reach the October high of 18,604 anytime soon,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Even though FII selling has come down, they are likely to press sale if the market goes up meaningfully, he added.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals.
Stock exchanges in the US ended on a positive note in the overnight session.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.24 per cent to $74.16 per barrel.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...