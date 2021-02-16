Stocks

Sensex, Nifty at record high as financials gain

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on February 16, 2021 Published on February 16, 2021

Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were the top boosts to the Nifty 50.

Indian shares hit a record high on Tuesday, powered by gains in financial stocks as optimism about a swift global economic recovery boosted investor sentiment globally.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.69% at 15,420.45 by0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.61% higher at52,473.10. Both indexes hit record highs.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were the top boosts to the Nifty 50.

More
Market likely to open flat
 

Separately, the Nifty PSU bank index that tracks state-run lenders jumped 2.82% after Reuters reported that the government had shortlisted four banks for potential privatisation.

Adding to optimism about a revival in growth was a S&P report that said India's economy was on track for a recovery in2021/22.

Other Asian stock markets were also trading higher, putting world equities on course to extend their bull run for a 12th consecutive session.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 16, 2021
stock market
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.