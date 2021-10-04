Sensex, Nifty bounce back, as pharma and financials lead gains

Scripting a survival
Benchmark indices were trading in the green during the afternoon on Monday, led by pharma and financials.
Market started off the week on a positive note extending gains during the morning trade, taking a respite from the profit-booking. It witnessed across the board buying during the afternoon. Investors are now awaiting the RBI monetary policy (October 8) and Q2 result season.
The volatility index, which had touched 19 in the past week, slipped 2.09 per cent to 16.85 at 1 pm.
The BSE Sensex was trading at 59,143.00, up 489.15 points or 0.83 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 59,548.82 and a low of 58,952.11. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,670.10, up 138.05 points or 0.79 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 17,750.90 and a low of 17,581.35.
Divi’s Lab, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Grasim, UPL, Eicher Motors, Cipla and IOC were the top laggards.
On the sectoral front, all indices were in green. The rally was led by financials, realty and pharma stocks.
Nifty Realty was up 2.86 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty healthcare Index were up 1.93 per cent and 1.76 per cent, respectively.
Nifty Bank was up 0.80 per cent while Nifty Financial Services was up 0.92 per cent. Nifty Private Bank and PSU Bank were trading 0.78 per cent and 1.89 per cent higher, respectively.
Broader indices outperform
Broader indices were also in the green, outperforming the benchmarks.
Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.55 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.22 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 1,25 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.50 per cent.
Amidst the rally in smallcaps, the BSE Smallcap index touched a fresh all-time high of 28643.77.
