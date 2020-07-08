Sensex, Nifty continue to rally higher in early trades

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their gains for the sixth straight session today outperforming other global indices. The stock market rally can be attributed to large liquidity as governments across the world infused monies into the economy to beat the recession.

Heavyweights such as Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bajaj Auto, ITC, M&M, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel scored gains up to 4 per cent.

However, Infosys, HCL Tech, UltraCemco, Maruti and Axis Bank were the laggards shedding up to 2 per cent.

At 9.35 am, the 30-share index went up by 150.98 points or 0.36 per cent, to 36,825.50, and the NSE Nifty too rose 40.50 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 10,840.15.

PTI adds:

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday, purchasing equities worth Rs 829.90 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, stock-specific gains and sustained foreign fund inflow buoyed domestic investor sentiment.

However, weakness in global equities amid rising number of Covid-19 cases could cap the gains, they said.