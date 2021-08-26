Sensex, Nifty end flat amid volatility on F&O expiry day

Benchmark indices ended flat on Thursday even as the August derivative contracts expired on the NSE. Usually, F&O expiry day used to see a heightened activity, due to rollover (next series) or settlement. However, in contract, domestic markets remained range-bound on Thursday.

Market, after opening on a negative note moved in range with an alternate bout of gains and losses but closed flat. However, stocks from select sectors, especially metals, PSU Banks and pharma witnessed selling pressure.

The BSE Sensex closed at 55,949.10, up 4.89 points or 0.01 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 56,112.39 and a low of 55,854.07. The Nifty 50 closed at 16,636.90, up 2.25 points or 0.01 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 16,683.70 and a low of 16,603.40.

Market breadth positive

The breadth of the market remained positive as many as 1,733 stocks advanced on the BSE, as compared to 1,451 stocks that declined while 138 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 391 stocks hit the upper circuit as compared to the 200 stocks that were locked in the lower circuit. Besides, 148 stocks touched 52-week high level and 24 touched a 52-week low.

Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, said, “Indian markets started flat to marginally negative following negative Asian market cues as South Korea’s central bank hiked interest rates, making it the first developed economy to do so in the pandemic era. During the afternoon session markets attempted a comeback to trade in positive buying in blue chip stocks from across various sectors.”

“Sentiments were positive with private report stating that the Indian economic growth likely to touch record high in the quarter through June, reflecting a very weak base last year and a rebound in consumer spending. However, markets trimmed their gains in closing session as report from rating agency Moodys stating that the India's second Coronavirus (Covid-19) wave is increasing asset risks for banks in retail and the SME loan segment,” added Solanki.

Britannia, Tata Consumer, BPCL, HDFC Life and Reliance were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Maruti, State Bank of India and Hindalco were the top laggards.

Pains deep inside

According to Milind Muchhala, Executive Director, Julius Baer, “The Indian markets, over the past few days, have been consolidating close to their all-time high levels, well supported by positive global cues, especially with a continuing positive set-up in the US markets with both Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices making new highs. The buoyancy in the Indian markets is continuing despite FIIs having turned sellers in the markets in the past few days.”

However, the rally is limited to headline indices which are masking the weakness in the broader markets, especially in the midcap and the small-cap space, where for a large number of stocks, corrections ranging between 10-25 per cent from their recent highs have been seen, as per Muchhala. Furthermore, the action has been sector-specific with profit-booking in certain sectors that have been big outperformers recently

"In the very near term, the commentary by the US Fed and news flow related to the third wave of the pandemic will remain a source of volatility and opportunity for the markets. The primary market frenzy also seems to have waned a bit, with tepid listings of some recent IPOs, which should result in better liquidity support for the secondary markets. Also, over the period, India could emerge as a possible beneficiary in case of some re-allocations by FIIs on account of the recent uncertainty around the Chinese markets,” Muchhala said.

Metals lose shine

On the sectoral front, while FMCG and Oil &Gas gained, shares from metals, auto, PSU Bank and pharma suffered losses.

Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables were up 0.58 per cent and 0.61 per cent, respectively. Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.82 per cent.

Nifty Metal and Auto were down 1.27 and 0.46 per cent, respectively. Nifty Pharma was down 0.52 per cent while Nifty Healthcare Index was down 0.62 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.81 per cent.

Broader indices

As for the broader indices, Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.25 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.51 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap up 0.30 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.31 per cent.

The volatility index rose 0.29 per cent to 13.54.