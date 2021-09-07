Sensex, Nifty end flat amid volatility

Benchmark indices ended flat after a volatile session on Tuesday.

Market, after opening on a flat note amid mixed global cues, remained volatile through the day, with indices oscillating between losses and gains. Though benchmark indices recorded yet another fresh high during the day, profit booking in IT, Realty and PSU Bank stocks dragged to them to end weak.

The BSE Sensex closed at 58,279.48, down 17.43 points or 0.03 per cent. It recorded a fresh high of 58,553.07 and an intraday low of 58,005.07. The Nifty 50, after recording a fresh high of 17,436.50, closed at 17,362.10, down 15.70 points or 0.09 per cent. It hit an intraday low of 17,287.00.

Breadth favours decliners

The breadth of the market was in favour of the decliners with as many as 1,844 stocks declining on the BSE, as compared to 1,333 stocks that advanced while 140 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 261 stocks hit the upper circuit as compared to the 193 stocks that were locked in the lower circuit. Besides, 201 stocks touched a 52-week high level and 24 touched a 52-week low.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, "The domestic market traded with high volatility as investors locked in gains from the recent rally & global factors.”

“However, the broad market maintained its buoyancy in segments, which are bound to benefit from unlocking. European shares traded with cuts ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting on Thursday, where talks regarding the tapering of asset purchase program are likely to take place in the backdrop of rising eurozone inflation," added Nair.

Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Grasim, ITC and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 today while Sun Pharma, BPCL, Hindalco, Axis Bank and Wipro were the top laggards.

FMCG, Consumer Durables in focus

On the sectoral front, a majority of indices closed in the red. While FMCG, consumer durables and financial services gained focus, IT, realty, bank, Oil & Gas, pharma and metals witnessed profit-booking.

Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables were up 0.30 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively at closing. Nifty Financial Services was up 0.15 per cent.

Nifty IT was down 1.31 per cent while Nifty Realty was down 2.33 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was down 0.67 per cent. Nifty Metal was down 0.60 per cent. Nifty Pharma was down 0.65 per cent while Nifty Healthcare Index was down 0.75 per cent. Nifty Bank was down 0.34 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was down 1.25 per cent while Nifty Private Bank ended 0.28 per cent lower.

Broader indices

Midcaps and smallcaps also faced pressure.

As for broader indices, while Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.22 per cent at closing, Nifty Smallcap 50 closed 0.19 per cent lower. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.23 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.42 per cent.

The volatility index softened 1.39 per cent to 14.90.