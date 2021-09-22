Sensex, Nifty end flat amid volatility

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Benchmark indices ended flat on Wednesday, with trading remain lacklustre, as investors await the outcome of the crucial Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting later today.
Market, after opening on a flat note, moved in a narrow range through the day as investors remained cautious ahead of the FOMC meeting outcome. Auto and metals gained through the day while indices were dragged by losses in heavyweights such as the HDFC twins.
The BSE Sensex closed at 58,927.33, down 77.94 points or 0.13 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 59,178.44 and a low of 58,878.38. The Nifty 50 closed at 17,546.65, down 15.35 points or 0.09 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 17,610.45 and a low of 17,524.00.
Breadth turns positive
The breadth of the market turned positive as 2,099 stocks advanced on the BSE, as compared to 1,140 stocks that declined, while 164 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 357 stocks hit the upper circuit as compared to the 159 stocks that were locked in the lower circuit. Besides, 222 stocks touched a 52-week high and 18 touched a 52-week low.
Coal India, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Nestle India, HDFC, ICICI Bank, ONGC and HDFC Bank were the top losers.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “Despite hopeful signs in the global markets, domestic main indices traded in a narrow range.
Vulnerability to Fed tapering: India stronger externally, but weaker domestically: CRISIL
“However, the broad market was robust, barring banks; all major sectors were in demand and media, metals and realty outperformed. Realty stocks were in focus owing to an increase in property registrations in September, while easing jitters over the Chinese economy bolstered metal stocks. Investors traded cautiously, awaiting the outcome of the FOMC meeting, which will clear the air regarding the Fed’s tapering plans.”
Realty, media indices zoom
On the sectoral front, a majority of the indices closed in the green. Nifty Realty and Nifty Media zoomed 8.45 per cent and 13.57 per cent, respectively.
How the Sony Pictures deal can add value for Zee Entertainment investors
Nifty Media gained on the back of gains in Zee Entertainment Ltd. The company’s shares surged 31 per cent after the announcement of a merger with Sony Pictures.
Metals and auto also gained while financials and FMCG faced pressure.
Nifty Metal was up 1.47 per cent while Nifty Auto was up 1.27 per cent at closing.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 0.78 per cent and 0.86 per cent, respectively. Nifty Private Bank was down 0.68 per cent while Nifty FMCG was down 0.27 per cent.
Broader indices
Broader indices closed in the green, outperforming the benchmarks.
Nifty Midcap 50 was up 2.74 per cent at closing while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.14 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 1.51 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.19 per cent.
The volatility index softened 0.16 per cent to 16.49.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...