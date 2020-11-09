Sensex, Nifty hit new highs; rally likely to continue as global uncertainties taper

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
The election of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the US has unleashed bull spirits in the global stock markets as investors around the world expect the country’s trade war with China to slow down in the near future. The global stock rally also propelled India’s Sensex and Nifty to a new lifetime high and the expectations are that the rise will continue in the coming weeks as global geopolitical uncertainty tapers, experts said.
On Monday, the Sensex closed with gains of 704 points, or 1.68 per cent, at 42,597. The wider index Nifty rose 197 points, or 1.61 per cent, to close at 12,461. It took less than eight months for the Sensex and Nifty to recoup from a historical loss suffered since the market crash in March.
“Possibly the US-China trade tensions will cool down. Unlike Donald Trump, Biden does not seem a radical actor. Markets believe that the Fed will continue with stimulus packages in the US. Also, Pfizer’s announcement of a Covid vaccine is a major boost,” said Kishor Ostwal, MD, CNI Global Research.
The Dow Jones Futures index was trading nearly 1,700 points, or 6 per cent, higher on Monday as Pfizer said its vaccine was 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid.
There is also a counter view to the current cheer brought on by the stock rally. “Like the markets bottomed out in the middle of the deadliest pandemic in March, everything now clearly seems euphoric,” said Sushil Kedia, founder, Kedianomics, an independent market analysis company.
In November so far, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have purchased stocks worth nearly ₹18,000 crore in the cash segment. In the index futures segment, they were net purchasers of stocks of ₹5,379 crore and stock futures of ₹2,808 crore.
“There is positive movement in IT stocks on the back of expectations of fewer curbs on outsourcing by the new regime in the US. There is an expectation of more flows into emerging markets due to a weak dollar and that is reflecting in the performance across emerging markets,” said Hemang Jani, Head, Equity Strategist, Motilal Oswal Financial.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Global jet fuel consumption remains severely affected by the uneven recovery in aviation.Globally, jet use has ...
The precious metal will likely test the price band of $1,975 and $2,000
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...