Sensex, Nifty hit record high after strong corporate earnings

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on February 15, 2021 Published on February 15, 2021

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the biggest boosts to the Nifty 50.

Sensex, Nifty indices rose to an all-time high on Monday in broad-based gains as strong December-quarter corporate earnings raised hopes of a quick economic recovery.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.84% higher at 15,290.85by 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.94% at52,029.80. Both indexes hit record highs in early trading.

Thirteen of 14 sectoral indexes were higher, with banks leading the gains. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the biggest boosts to the Nifty 50.

On Friday, data showed India's retail inflation stayed within the central bank's target range for the second consecutive month in January.

Other Asian stocks also hit record highs on Monday as successful coronavirus vaccine roll outs globally boosted risk sentiment.

Published on February 15, 2021
