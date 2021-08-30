Sensex, Nifty hit record high; auto, metal stocks shine

Indian shares jumped to record highs on Monday, boosted by auto maker and metal stocks, while broader Asian peers' rise on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech last week also aided gains.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.67 per cent at 16,817.40 by 0352 GMT and headed for its sixth straight session of gains, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.33 per cent to 56,310.40.

Read also: Nifty to move past 16,800 indicates SGX Nifty

Coal India Ltd and Tata Motors were among the top performers on the Nifty 50 index, rising 2 per cent each.

Wireless carrier Bharti Airtel rose as much as1.8 per cent after saying on Sunday it plans to raise up to ₹21,000 crore ($2.86 billion) through a sale of shares to existing shareholders, as it builds a war chest to prepare for the launch of 5G services.

Also read: Stocks that will see action today

Asian shares started the week with gains after Powell struck a more dovish tone than some investors expected, indicating that the U.S. central bank could begin scaling back its bond-buying program by year-end but did not give a firm timeline.

Meanwhile, India's GDP data is set to be released on Tuesday. The country's economic growth likely touched a recordhigh in the quarter through June, reflecting a very weak base last year and a rebound in consumer spending, according to a Reuters poll published last week.