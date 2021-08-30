Sensex, Nifty hit record high; auto, metal stocks shine

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Indian shares jumped to record highs on Monday, boosted by auto maker and metal stocks, while broader Asian peers' rise on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech last week also aided gains.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.67 per cent at 16,817.40 by 0352 GMT and headed for its sixth straight session of gains, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.33 per cent to 56,310.40.
Read also: Nifty to move past 16,800 indicates SGX Nifty
Coal India Ltd and Tata Motors were among the top performers on the Nifty 50 index, rising 2 per cent each.
Wireless carrier Bharti Airtel rose as much as1.8 per cent after saying on Sunday it plans to raise up to ₹21,000 crore ($2.86 billion) through a sale of shares to existing shareholders, as it builds a war chest to prepare for the launch of 5G services.
Also read: Stocks that will see action today
Asian shares started the week with gains after Powell struck a more dovish tone than some investors expected, indicating that the U.S. central bank could begin scaling back its bond-buying program by year-end but did not give a firm timeline.
Meanwhile, India's GDP data is set to be released on Tuesday. The country's economic growth likely touched a recordhigh in the quarter through June, reflecting a very weak base last year and a rebound in consumer spending, according to a Reuters poll published last week.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...