Sensex, Nifty jump up nearly 1 per cent at the open

BL Internet Desk Chennai | Updated on May 21, 2021

Sensex rallies 409 points or 0.83 per cent to 49,974

The benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened firm on Friday.

Sensex was up 409 points or 0.83 per cent at 49,974. The NSE Nifty was at 15,019, up 113 points or 0.76 per cent.

 

Published on May 21, 2021

