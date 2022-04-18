Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid weak global cues

According to analysts, weaker than expected quarterly results of Infosys and HDFC Bank likely to impact markets

Market is expected to start the week on a negative note on Monday amid weak global cues. SGX Nifty, at around 17,290 or over 200 pts lower from Nifty Futures Thursday close, indicates that markets are likely to open in the red, tracking weak cues from the Asian markets.

Rising US bond yields have been weighing on investor sentiment. Further, investors are also closely watching the Covid-19 situation in China and the developments related to Russia-Ukraine war. Quarterly earnings and global cues are expected to drive the domestic markets this week.

Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities said, “As earnings season gathers pace, D-street will be eyeing quarterly results to gauge the future trajectory of the market. BFSI as well as IT companies will be in the limelight as market players decode results and management commentary of a slew of companies in these sectors.”

According to Shah, with no major global or domestic macroeconomic events expected this week, “stock-specific movements will be more pronounced and whipsaw movements can be witnessed as a result of earnings hits and misses.”

Further, WPI inflation for March is also scheduled to be announced today.

HDFC Bank, Infosys results

Two index heavy weights Infosys and HDFC Bank have announced their results last week. As the market remained closed for the last four days, it is expected to react to the results today. According to analysts, weaker than expected quarterly results of the two companies will impact the markets negatively.

Infosys reported a 12 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at ₹5,686 crore and projected 13-15 per cent revenue growth for FY23 on the back of a “strong demand environment” and “robust deal pipeline”.

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, posted a 22.8 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at ₹10,055.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

Foreign inflows

According to analysts, foreign inflows are expected to remain subdued amid liquidity tightening. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,061.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of shares worth ₹1,410.85 crore on April 13, according to NSE provisional data.

According to S Hariharan, Head-Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services, “Foreign flows are expected to remain subdued on account of tightening global liquidity conditions. As a result, FPI flow is likely to be negative in the short-term.”