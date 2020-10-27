Sensex, Nifty move up after opening flat

Key indices opened flat and moved up marginally higher in early trading session on Tuesday.

The BSE Sensex after touching a low of 39,978.39, rebounded and was now being quoted at 40,274.26, up by 128.76 points

On the NSE, the Nifty too rebounded from an initial low of 11,723, to traded higher by 37.15 points to 11,804.90.

Indices were led by gains in index-heavyweights Kotak Bank, NTPC, Nestle, Asian Paint, L&T and Tech Mahindra amid negative trend in other Asian markets.

On the BSE, Out of 1,929 shares traded today, advancing scrips were lower at 805 as compared to the decliners at 1,043.

