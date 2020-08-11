Stocks

Sensex, Nifty open firm

PTI | Updated on August 11, 2020 Published on August 11, 2020

The Sensex surged 306.02 points to 38,488.10 in opening session on Tuesday, while the Nifty rose 84.80 points to 11,354.95.

