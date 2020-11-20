Stocks

Sensex, Nifty open firm

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 20, 2020 Published on November 20, 2020

Benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened Friday's session on a firm note. At 9:35 am, Sensex was up 164 points or 0.38 per cent at 43,804. The Nifty was at 12,826, up 55 points or 0.43 per cent.

