Sensex, Nifty open flat; Tata Motors gains 5 per cent

Benchmark indices opened on a flat note with a positive bias on Wednesday amid mixed global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex inched up 0.22 per cent, to trade at 38,930. The broader NSE Nifty opened above 11,500 mark, up 0.35 per cent at 11,512.

Top losers in the early session were GAIL, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Dr Reddy's while Tata Motors Bajaj Finance, SBI, Tech Mahindra and Eicher Motors are trading higher.