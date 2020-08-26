Stocks

Sensex, Nifty open flat; Tata Motors gains 5 per cent

Our Bureau/Agencies | Updated on August 26, 2020 Published on August 26, 2020

Benchmark indices opened on a flat note with a positive bias on Wednesday amid mixed global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex inched up 0.22 per cent, to trade at 38,930. The broader NSE Nifty opened above 11,500 mark, up 0.35 per cent at 11,512.

Top losers in the early session were GAIL, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Dr Reddy's while Tata Motors Bajaj Finance, SBI, Tech Mahindra and Eicher Motors are trading higher.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 26, 2020
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.