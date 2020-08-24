Sensex, Nifty trade higher; Eicher Motors up 8%

Benchmark indices opened on a positive note and trading higher on Monday.

At 9.15 am, the Sensex was up 206.07 points or 0.54% at 38,640.79, and the Nifty was up 40.40 points or 0.36% at 11,412.

About 1,208 shares have advanced, 677 shares declined, and 92 shares are unchanged.

All other sectoral indices are trading in the green, while Nifty Smallcap index is up 1.03 per cent.

Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, Britannia, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors are trading higher, while Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco and GAIL have lost the most.

Shares of Eicher Motors has gained the most by 5.22 per cent to Rs 2,283.45.