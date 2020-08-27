Sensex, Nifty open higher

The Indian equity indices opened on a cautious note on Thursday tracking its Asian peers.

At 9.15 am, the Sensex opened 0.56 per cent higher at 39,293 while the NSE Nifty opened 0.5 per cent higher at 11,609.

Adani Ports, Zee, JSW Steel, HDFC and Shree Cement are trading lower, while on the other hand Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, Infosys and Kotak Bank are among the major gainers.

All the sectoral indices are trading marginally higher lead by financial services stocks.

US stocks surged on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 to its fourth straight record closing high, as investors stayed focused on large-cap momentum stocks that have outperformed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 83.48 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 28,331.92, the S&P 500 gained 35.11 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 3,478.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 198.59 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 11,665.06.