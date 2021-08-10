Sensex, Nifty extend gains in morning session

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, which opened firm, maintained their positive sentiment in the morning session on Tuesday.

At 10;54 am, Sensex was at 54,720, up 317 points or 0.58 per cent. Nifty was at 16,342, up 84 points or 0.52 per cent.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Kotak Bank, TEch Mahindra, Reliance, M&M and HDFC. The laggards were Power Grid, ITC, SBI, Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto.