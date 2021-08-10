Stocks

Sensex, Nifty extend gains in morning session

Internet Desk | Updated on August 10, 2021

Sensex up 317 points at 54,720, Nifty spurts to 16,342, up 84 points

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, which opened firm, maintained their positive sentiment in the morning session on Tuesday.

At 10;54 am, Sensex was at 54,720, up 317 points or 0.58 per cent. Nifty was at 16,342, up 84 points or 0.52 per cent.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Kotak Bank, TEch Mahindra, Reliance, M&M and HDFC. The laggards were Power Grid, ITC, SBI, Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto.

Published on August 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

NSE
BSE
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.