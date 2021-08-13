Stocks

Sensex, Nifty open in the green

BL Internet Desk | Updated on August 13, 2021

Sensex surges to 55,061, up 217 points or 0.40 per cent

The benchmark indices the Sensex and Nifty opened firm on Friday.

Sensex was at 55,061, up 217 points or 0.40 per cent. Nifty gained 62 points or 0.38 per cent to 16,426.

Published on August 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
NSE
BSE
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.