Stocks

Sensex, Nifty open in the red

Tunia Anna Cherian_4795 | Updated on October 07, 2020 Published on October 07, 2020

Sensex down 55 points, Nifty slips 13 points

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Wednesday's session on a weak note.

The Sensex was down 55 points or 0.14 per cent at 39,519. The Nifty slipped 13 points or 0.12 per cent to 11,648.

Published on October 07, 2020
