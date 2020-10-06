Stocks

Sensex, Nifty open on a firm note

BL Internet Desk | Updated on October 06, 2020 Published on October 06, 2020

Sensex spurts 267 points to 39,234, Nifty at 11,576

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened firm on Tuesday. The Sensex gained 267 points or 0.67 per cent to trade at 39,234, while the Nifty moved up 73 points or 0.64 per cent to quote at 11,576.

