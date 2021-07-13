Sensex, Nifty trade on a firm note

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, which opened firm, continued to trade on a firm note in the morning session.

At 10:12 am Sensex was up 222 points or 0.42 per cent at 52,595. The Nifty was at 15,761, up 68 points or 0.44 per cent firmer.

The top gainers were NTPC, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Auto. The laggards were HCL Tech, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Maruti and HUL.

According to an agency report, Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 13.50 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 52,372.69, while the Nifty inched 2.80 points or 0.02 per cent higher to 15,692.60.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 745.97 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data.

According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, the domestic market looks to be good as of now.

"IIP data for May witnessed strong over 29 per cent growth on base effects, while the second wave impact led to a 14 per cent contraction compared to May 2019. Hence, policy support is still much needed to spur economic activities in coming months, and we believe RBI will continue to maintain its accommodative policy in the medium term," he said.

Additionally, investors were upbeat as US equities recovered from earlier losses and all three key indices ended with record highs as expectations of robust June quarter earnings lifted sentiments.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.23 per cent to $75.33 per barrel. (with inputs from PTI)