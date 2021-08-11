Sensex, Nifty rebound at closing hours to end flat; led by metals

Benchmark indices recovered from the day’s losses during closing hours to end flat after a volatile session on Wednesday amid profit-booking. Several mid and small-cap stocks recovered after BSE issued a clarification on 'add-on price band framework'.

Market erased all gains amid a lack of fresh triggers, witnessing profit-booking across counters. Metals, PSU Bank and Oil& Gas managed to remain resilient through the day, while financials and pharma remained under pressure.

The BSE Sensex, recovering from day's low of 54,167.20, closed at 54,525.93, down 28.73 points or 0.05 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 54,758.74. The Nifty 50 closed at 16,282.25, up 2.15 points or 0.01 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 16,338.75 and a low of 16,162.55.

Market breadth weak

The breadth of the market remained in favour of the decliners on the BSE. As many as 2,142 stocks declined in heavy selling, as compared to 1,063 stocks that advanced, while 127 remained unchanged. Furthermore, 526 stocks hit the lower circuit as compared to the 215 stocks that were locked in the upper circuit. Besides, 190 stocks touched 52-week high level and 44 touched a 52-week low

Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities said, “Domestic equities witnessed high volatility today and baring metals profit booking was visible across the counters. Metal stocks were in focus today as passage of $1 trillion infrastructure bill by Senate in the USA lifted sentiment about global demand. Notably, pharma followed by financials, auto and consumers witnessed heavy selling pressure.”

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IOC, NTPC and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Shree Cements, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto and ICICI Bank were the top laggards.

BSE clarification

The larger market (mid-cap and small-cap stocks) recovered further from continued sell-off. The heavy correction in the mid and small-cap space was due to a new 'Add-on Price Band Framework' for surveillance proposed by BSE to curb excessive price movement.

According to a BSE circular, a stock that is priced at ₹100 and is already in the 10 per cent circuit filter can rise by just ₹30 in a week and ₹100 in three months. Similarly, a stock priced at ₹100 can fall by ₹25 in a week and ₹50 in three months. It has spelt out several such caps with regard to stocks that attract circuit filters between 2 and 20 per cent.

BSE on Wednesday issued a clarification on its framework in order to curb the sell-off and address investor concerns. It clarified that the new framework shall be applicable to companies with a market capitalisation of less than ₹1,000 crore and on securities in groups -- X, XT, Z, ZP, ZY, and Y. Securities should have a price of ₹10 and more (as on review date), it further said.

“The add-on price bands shall be in addition to the applicable daily price bands of such securities. In case of corporate actions of a material nature, like rights issue, bonus issue, merger, amalgamation, takeover etc. the framework shall be applicable on the new adjusted base price,” read the circular issued on Wednesday.

The provisions of the circular shall come in effect from August 23. The clarification helped control the bloodbath in the broader market.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.26 per cent at closing while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.59 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.22 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.83 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Following continued selling in broader markets and weak Asian and US peers, Indian indices shed its early gains, however, late recovery helped the market to close the day on a flat note.”

“Measures taken by BSE to curb excessive price movement in smaller stocks nudged selling pressure in small and mid-cap stocks while a clarity from BSE on limiting its restrictions to penny stocks gave some relief,” added Nair.

Metals shine

On the sectoral front, a majority of indices remained in the red.

Metal recorded the highest gains. Oil & Gas and PSU Bank stocks also remained resilient while Realty stocks rebounded in the second half.

Meanwhile, Pharma and healthcare faced increased pressure. Financials also extended losses.

Nifty Metal was up 3.14 per cent while Nifty Oil & Gas was up 1.21 per cent while Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.49 per cent. Nifty Realty was up 0.27 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 1.46 per cent and 1.20 per cent, respectively.

Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 0.63 per cent and 0.62 per cent.

The volatility index rose 0.05 per cent to 12.71.