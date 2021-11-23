Sensex, Nifty recover sharply on value buying

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Benchmark indices recovered to trade flat during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Market opened on a weak note amid mixed global cues and slumped further during the early trade. Benchmark indices recovered from early losses to trade, led by sharp recovery in metals, PSU Bank and pharma stocks. However, losses in heavyweight financials kept the market under check.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex, after slumping over 800 points at 57,718.34, was trading at 58,444.99, down 20.90 points or 0.04 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 58,602.70. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,439.45, up 22.90 points or 0.13 per cent, near its intraday high of 17,486.40. It recorded an intraday low of 17,216.10.
The volatility index rose 3.35 per cent to 18.11, ahead of F&O expiry.
JSW Steel, Powergrid, Coal India, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers on the Nifty 59 while IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the top laggards.
On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank were in the green. Metals, realty, PSU Bank, pharma and healthcare indices recorded the highest gains.
Nifty Metal was up 2.97 per cent while Nifty Realty was up 2.12 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were up 1.62 per cent and 1.38 per cent, respectively. Nifty PSU Bank was up 1.88 per cent.
Meanwhile Nifty Bank was down 0.04 per cent while Nifty Private Bank was down 0.21 per cent.
The broader market rebounded sharply with midcap and smallcap indices outperforming the benchmarks.
Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.61 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.45 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 1.30 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.37 per cent.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...