Sensex, Nifty remain firm as PSU stocks shine

The stock market remained volatile in the first half of the trading day after a positive opening amid mixed global cues. However, it was able to remain largely in the green, thanks to a strong rally in PSU stocks.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 50,618.89, up 78.41 points or 0.16 per cent. The index moved between a high of 50,855.32 and a low of 50,465.90. Nifty 50 was at 15,189.75, up 14.45 points or 0.1 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of 15,251.90 and a low of 15,145.45.
Indian Oil Corporation, L&T, State Bank of India, PowerGrid and BPCL were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Shree Cements, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan and Britannia were among the top laggards.
According to experts, a steady decline in Covid-19 cases is aiding market sentiments, with indices nearing fresh all-time highs.
In fact, market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies hit the $3-trillion-mark for the first time on Friday last week, as equities gained across the board.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “Covid-19 data has been a major determinant of market moves for some time now. A steady decline in fresh Covid cases (2.2 lakh during the last 24 hours) and rising recoveries (3.02 lakh) indicate that the second wave is weakening. The market has been anticipating this trend and moving up and the Nifty is now just 2 per cent away from its all-time high. A move towards an all-time high is likely.”
On the sectoral front, while PSU Bank stocks rallied, metals and FMCG stocks were under pressure. All indices except Nifty Metal and Nifty FMCG were in the green.
Nifty Metal was down 0.47 per cent, while Nifty FMCG slipped 0.49 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank recorded the highest gains, rising 1.99 per cent. Nifty Realty extended gains and was up 1.45 per cent.
All broader indices were in the green. The rally in the first half was led by mid- and small-cap stocks.
At 1:30 pm, the Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.24 per cent, the Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.96 per cent, the S&P BSE Midcap index was up 0.99 per cent, and the S&P BSE Smallcap Index was up 0.85 per cent.
Notably, the volatility index rose 0.14 per cent to 19.11.
