Sensex, Nifty remain firm as PSU stocks shine

Maintaining the bullish momentum, the benchmark indices closed in the green on Monday also, led by PSU stocks. Thanks to a strong across-the-board rally, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies breached the $3-trillion-mark for the first time.

At the end of the day, the BSE-listed stocks' market cap stood at ₹218.97 lakh crore. As the rupee too gained 13 paise to end at 72.96 against dollar on Monday, the market cap of listed BSE stocks closed at $3 trillion.

Market, after a positive opening, remained firm through the day as declining Covid-19 cases positively impacted investors’ sentiments.

After moving between 50,875.59 and 50,465.90, the BSE Sensex closed at 50,651.90, up 111.42 points or 0.22 per cent. Nifty 50, which surpassed the 15,200- mark with a day’s high of 15,256.25, closed at 15,197.70, up 22.40 points or 0.15 per cent. It hit a day’s low of 15,145.45.

Almost 2,000 stocks advance

The breadth of the market remained positive with 1,967 stocks advancing, 1,250 declining and 169 remaining unchanged on the BSE. As many as 513 securities hit the upper circuit and 218 the lower circuit; 370 hit their 52-week high while 47 touched 52-week low.

Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities, said, “Domestic equities remained upbeat despite mixed global cues as a persistent decline in daily caseload and improvement in recovery rate in second wave of Covid-19 continued to lift investors’ sentiments. “

Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL, State Bank of India, L&T and Eicher Motors were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Shree Cements, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Britannia and IndusInd Bank were among the top laggards.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said "Due to a steady decline in fresh covid cases and hopes of the lockdown being lifted sooner have influenced the domestic market. Positive quarterly earnings and easing asset quality woes helped banking stocks to attract buying interest while mid and small-cap stocks outperformed.”

“On the global front, UK and US Manufacturing PMI data reported record-high numbers. However,investors are awaiting inflation data for guidance on monetary policy," added Nair.

Metals, FMCG remain under pressure

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Metal and Nifty FMCG closed in the green.

While Metal (due to profit taking) and FMCG (on sales worries due to lockdown) stocks remained under pressure through the day, financials rallied further in the second half, thanks to a strong SBI and PSU stocks Q4 performance.

Nifty Metal was down 0.60 per cent at closing while Nifty FMCG was down 0.34 per cent.

Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were up 0.97 per cent and 0.64 per cent, respectively at closing. Nifty PSU Bank recorded the highest gains and was up 2.13 per cent.

“Financials once again emerged as a main driving force as improving visibility about asset quality of banks and NBFCs supported rally in financials,” said Modi.

Broader indices outperform

All broader indices closed in the green as midcap and smallcap stocks outperformed the benchmarks in today’s rally.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.83 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.04 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.86 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.70 per cent.

Notably, the volatility index rose 0.26 per cent to 19.13.