Sensex, Nifty rise on virus vaccine hopes, financials lead gains

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on July 02, 2020 Published on July 02, 2020

The benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty rose in line with Asian peers on Thursday as investors clung on to hopes of a vaccine for COVID-19, while the central bank's move to improve liquidity at shadow lenders boosted financial stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.73% to 10,506.7 by 9.30 am, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.71% at 35,666.57.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 0.9%, following a strong close on Wall Street after a Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech <BNTX.O was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced a government-backed fund to buy debt from shadow banks, in a move seen easing a liquidity crunch in the sector.

Bajaj Finance Ltd rose as much as 2.1% and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50. The Nifty Bank Index, which has lost more than 30% so far this year, gained 1.3%.

