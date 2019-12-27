Sensex, Nifty rolling in green

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
The benchmark indices are on a constant rise since the morning. Starting with a jump of 100 points in the early trade, BSE Sensex has now taken a jump of over 300 points. The Nifty 50 index has also been on a rally since morning, it now hovers around the 12,200 marks.
At 1.27 pm, the BSE Sensex stood at 41,505.86, with a jump of 342.10 points or 0.83 per cent. About 1,394 stocks advanced, 937 declined and 156 remained unchanged. The top gainers for the moment were Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd with a change of 5.02 per cent. Allahabad bank and SpiceJet were also on the top gainers list. The major loser is reliance capital with a change of 3.55 per cent. Trident and Whirlpool were also on the losers list for the day.
Meanwhile NSE Nifty 50 was at 12,224.65 with a 98.10 points or 0.81 per cent jump. Nifty PSU banks have been leading the way since morning, wherein Allahabad Bank shares jumped 11 per cent and State Bank of India on a constant up move.
In Nifty 50, BPCL with 2.76 per cent change and Axis Bank with 2.48 per change were the top gainers. Followed by PowerGrid, State Bank of India and Zee Entertainment Enterprise. The top losers list started with Yes Bank with 1.03 per cent change and then followed JSW Steel stocks.Wipro, Tata steel, Kotak Bank, TCS were also losing today.
