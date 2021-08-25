Sensex, Nifty rule flat after hitting record highs

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Benchmark indices were off record highs, trading flat during the afternoon on Wednesday, dragged by financials, pharma and consumer durables.
Sensex, Nifty hit record highs in early trade, tracking global markets such as S&P 500 and Nasdaq that hit all-time highs. Asian stocks were trading mixed. Market remained volatile ahead of the F&O expiry on Thursday on the NSE.
The BSE Sensex, after recording a lifetime high of 56,198.13, was trading at 56,000.07, up 41.09 points or 0.07 per cent. It hit an intraday low of 55,920.53.
The Nifty 50 which recorded a fresh all-time high of 16,712.45, was trading at 16,658.40, up 33.80 points or 0.2 per cent. It recorded an intraday low of 16,629.80.
Adani Ports, ONGC, HDFC Life, Tata Motors and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and Cipla were the top losers.
On the sectoral front, indices were trading mixed. While oil & gas, metals, IT and FMCG extended gains, financials, pharma, realty and consumer durables dragged.
Nifty oil & gas was up 1.33 per cent while Nifty Metal was up 0.81 per cent. Nifty IT was up 0.78 per cent while Nifty FMCG was up 0.69 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 0.48 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively. Nifty consumer durables was down 1.04 per cent. Nifty Realty was down 0.82 per cent. Nifty Pharma was down 0.25 per cent while Nifty Healthcare Index was down 0.34 per cent.
As for broader indices, Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.05 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.64 per cent. At 1:14 pm, the S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.49 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.72 per cent. The volatility index rose 2.99 per cent to 13.58.
