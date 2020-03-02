Sensex, Nifty see wild swings; yellow metal on a dream run

Tracking Deals
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
The last hour of Monday’s trading session on stock markets resembled the Indian cricket team’s batting collapse against the Black Caps. The Sensex was up more than 600 points till 2.30 pm but gave up all its gains and slipped into the negative territory within minutes after reports emerged that two new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country.
Experts told BusinessLine there is lot of fear around Covid-19 even though the numbers being reported in India are insignificant. The markets are likely to remain on the edge in the near future.
Gold, meanwhile, has been on a dream run. Gold futures on the MCX touched a high of 42,343. The low point during the day was ₹41,646 and last week’s close was ₹41,397. The yellow metal had touched a high of ₹43,788 per 10 gm last week.
The Sensex closed 153 points down or 0.4 per cent lower at 38, 144. The Nifty fell 69 points or 0.62 per cent to 11,132. Gold prices had swung by ₹1,100 on Friday when global prices of the yellow metal, which were trading at around $1,700 an ounce, fell below $1,600. But Monday saw prices moving up yet again.
“Detection of new cases of coronavirus in India has nipped the nascent pull-back in the Indian equity market. Though the new developments are worrying and the volatility could sustain in the immediate term, the more than double-digit correction does offer an opportunity for investors. The past experience also shows that the market returns following a 12-15 per cent correction tend to be quite healthy over the next 3-6 months,” said Gaurav Dua, Head, Capital Market, Sharekhan BNP Paribas.
On Monday, foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth ₹1,354 crore. Domestic investors made net purchases worth ₹1,138 crore.
In Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains as investors began value-buying in recently-hammered equities.
Germany’s Dax index was trading lower by 1.4 per cent and the CAC index of France was down by over 1 per cent.
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Challenges remain on profitability and return on investment
Offbeat Tracks takes tourists to ‘experience-centric’ destinations
Naropa Fellowship fosters entrepreneurs to innovate in the Himalayan region
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Steel inventoriesat a record;fuel stockpilesnear capacity
The mandatory long-term third party insurance that kicked in in 2018 has opened up a myriad of options and ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...