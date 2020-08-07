Stocks

Sensex, Nifty slip as virus cases set to cross 2 million

Reuters Bengaluru | Updated on August 07, 2020 Published on August 07, 2020

Indian shares slipped on Friday, led by bank stocks, as coronavirus cases neared the 2 million mark, further dampening the economic outlook for the world's third worst pandemic-hit nation.

At 9.50 am, The 30-share BSE barometer fell marginally by 22.61 points to 38,002.51. It ended at 38,025,45 yesterday.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 11.50 points to 11,188.65.

While fresh selling pressure was seen in automobile, banking and financial services stocks, buying interest was seen in FMCG, Metal and IT sector stocks

The Nifty banking index slipped 0.55%. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the top drags on the Nifty 50, falling roughly 1% each.

