Reliance, JSW Steel drag Sensex lower

Domestic equity benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty fell marginally in the opening session dragged down by Reliance Industries after a Singapore arbitration panel put its deal for Future Group assets on hold and as metal stocks declined following weak earnings from JSW Steel.

The Sensex was down by 121.06 points, or 0.30%, to 40,564.44. It ended on Friday at 40,685.50.

Similary, the NSE Nifty was down 20.05 points or 0.17 per cent at 11,910.30.

Among the major losers which dragged the markets lower were Reliance, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paint, M&M, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank and Tech Mahindra.

Stocks that bucked the weak market were IndusInd Bank, Nestle, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, L&T and Hindustan UniLever.

The Nifty metals index was 0.42% lower after sector heavyweight JSW Steel reported a weaker-than-expected profit for the September quarter on Friday.

The steelmaker JSW Steel shares fell about 2.3%

