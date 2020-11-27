Sensex, Nifty start on tepid note amid weak global cues

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a tepid note on Friday, tracking subdued cues from global markets.
At 9.55 am, the 30-share BSE index was trading 56.32 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 44,203.42.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 7.90 points or (- 0.06 per cent) to 12,979.60.
NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance.
On the other hand, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries and TCS were among the laggards.
In the previous session, Sensex ended 431.64 points or 0.98 per cent higher at 44,259.74, and Nifty surged 128.60 points or 1 per cent to 12,987.
Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,027.31 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.
Domestic markets do not appear to be inspiring at the moment as most of Asian markets are trading in red, said Binod Modi, Head- Strategy at Reliance Securities.
“Continued buying in BFSIs has been driving markets with robust FPIs flow for November so far. Going ahead, considering better prospects of earnings rebound in banks and favourable valuations, further buying in banking and financials cannot be ruled out,” he noted.
US markets were closed on Thursday due to Thanksgiving holiday. However, European stocks witnessed pressure as rising COVID-19 cases across Europe and extension of partial lockdown in Germany until December dented investor sentiment.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Tokyo was in the positive territory.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.02 per cent higher at $47.80 per barrel.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
₹1426 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1410139314381450 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...