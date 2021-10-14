Sensex, Nifty surge further, as bull momentum continues

Scripting a survival
Benchmark indices were trading higher during Thursday afternoon, led by IT stocks.
Market opened on a strong note amid positive global cues and continued its rally with benchmark indices continuing to touch record highs. IT stocks gained focus after Wipro, Infosys and Mindtree reported strong Q2 results. Auto stocks witnessed profit-booking.
The BSE Sensex which crossed the 61,000 mark for the first time, hit an all-time high of 61,216.26. At 1 pm, it was trading at 61,078.10, up 341.05 points or 0.56 per cent. It recorded an intraday low of 61,014.23. The Nifty 50 was trading at 18,283.60, up 121.85 points or 0.67 per cent after recording an all-time high of 18,323.20. It recorded an intraday low of 18,254.50.
Wipro, Adani Ports, Grasim, Tech Mahindra and IOC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Coal India, Eicher Motor, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance were the top laggards.
On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Auto were in the green.
IT, metals, realty and PSU bank stocks gained while auto shares witnessed profit-booking.
IT stocks gained as Infosys and Wipro posted better than results for the quarter-ended September 2021.
Nifty IT was up 1.88 per cent while Nifty Metal was up 1.66 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was up 1.32 per cent while Nifty Realty was up 1.33 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto was down 0.42 per cent.
Broader indices were also in the green, outperforming the benchmarks.
Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.14 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.86 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.76 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.75 per cent.
The volatility index softened 2.34 per cent to 15.72.
