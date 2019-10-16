Stocks

Sensex, Nifty to hold Diwali muhurat trading session on October 27

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 16, 2019 Published on October 16, 2019

All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session would result in settlement obligations. File Photo   -  BusinessLine

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on October 27. The session trading would be held between 1815 hrs and 1915 hrs, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.

All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session would result in settlement obligations, NSE said.

The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat - the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali - and it is believed that muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year. The exchanges will remain closed October 28 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.

