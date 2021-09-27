Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid profit-booking

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Benchmark indices were trading flat during the afternoon on Monday amid profit-booking.
Market opened on a positive note on the back of economic revival in the country. Sensex recorded a fresh high during the morning trade 60412.32. However, benchmark indices erased all gains by afternoon to trade flat amid profit-booking in IT, FMCG and pharma stocks.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 60,144.35, up 95.88 or 0.16 per cent. It recorded an intraday low of 59,887.19. Nifty 50 was trading at 17,876.35, up 23.15 points or 0.13 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 17,943.50 and a low of 17,802.90.
Maruti, Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while HCL Tech, Divi’s Lab, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were the top laggards.
On the sectoral front, while IT, FMCG and pharma dragged, auto and realty stocks gained focus.
Nifty IT was down 2.42 per cent. Nifty FMCG was down 0.52 per cent while Nifty Consumer Durables was down 0.26 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 0.98 per cent and 1.31 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile Nifty Auto was up 2.89 per cent and Nifty Realty was up 2.54 per cent. PSU Bank stocks also gained with Nifty PSU Bank trading 1.29 per cent higher.
Midcaps and smallcaps continued to witness selling pressure.
Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.13 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.29 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.19 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.05 per cent.
The volatility index rose 5.20 per cent to 17.80.
