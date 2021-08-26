Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility ahead of F&O expiry

Benchmark indices were trading flat during the afternoon on Thursday, dragged by metals.

Market, after opening on a negative note amid mixed global cues, remained volatile in the first half ahead of the NSE F&O August monthly contracts expiry today. Indices were sustained by gains in heavyweights such as Reliance and ICICI Bank.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 55,959.50, up 15.29 points or 0.03 per cent. It briefly surpassed the 56,000-mark with an intraday high of 56,112.39. It hit an intraday low of 55,854.07. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,639.25, up 4.60 points or 0.03 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 16,683.70 and a low of 16,603.40.

Britannia, Reliance, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Life were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Bharti Airtel, Powergrid, Hindalco, JSW Steel and Maruti were the top laggards.

Metals lose shine

On the sectoral front, a majority of indices were in the red.

Financials, FMCG and Oil Gas stocks gained, while metals, auto, PSU Bank and pharma suffered losses.

Nifty Bank was up 0.34 per cent while Nifty Financial Services was up 0.29 per cent. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables were up 0.29 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively. Nifty Oil & Gas was up 0.50 per cent.

Nifty Metal was down 1.29 per cent. Nifty Auto was down 0.40 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 0.29 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively. Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.41 per cent.

Broader indices

As for the broader indices, Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.22 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.40 per cent.

The S&P BSE Midcap up 0.15 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.20 per cent.

The volatility index rose 1.64 per cent to 13.72.