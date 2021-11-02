Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility

Benchmark indices were trading marginally lower amid volatility during the afternoon on Tuesday.

Market opened on a positive note amid mixed global cues and remained volatile in the first half, oscillating between losses and gains. Indices were dragged by pharma, metals and oil & gas stocks due to profit booking.

80% chance stock market will beat pre-Muhurat blues

The BSE Sensex was trading at 60,043.75, down 94.71 points or 0.16 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 60,421.14 and a low of 59,918.85. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,896.60, down 33.05 points or 0.18 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 18,012.25 and a low of 17,872.25.

Maruti, Titan, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Grasim, JSW Steel and Reliance were the top laggards.

Realty, PSU Bank in focus

On the sectoral front, PSU Bank, realty and auto gained focus while pharma, healthcare, metals and oil and gas dragged. IT and FMCG also witnessed profit-booking.

Tech-glitch delays share market pay-out for 4 hours

Nifty Realty was up 2.38 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was up 1.61 per cent while Nifty Auto was up 0.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 1.10 per cent and 1.24 per cent, respectively. Nifty Metal was down 0.60 per cent while Nifty Oil & Gas was down 0.64 per cent. Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG were down 0.27 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

Broader indices

Mid-caps and small-caps outperformed the benchmarks with broader indices remaining in the green.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.55 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.79 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.24 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.05 per cent.

The volatility index rose 2.56 per cent to 17.68.