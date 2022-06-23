Sensex, Nifty trade flat intraday amid volatility

Benchmark indices were trading flat amid volatility during the afternoon on Thursday.

Market started off on a positive note amid mixed global cues. Indices erased all early gains to trade flat in the afternoon, dragged by oil & gas, metals and PSU Bank stocks.

At 1:05 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 51,834.17, up 11.64 points or 0.02 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 52,516.79 and a low of 51,769.92. The Nifty 50 was trading at 15,425.20, up 11.90 points or 0.08 per cent, near the day’s low of 15,404.15. It recorded an intraday high of 15,628.45.

Eicher Motor, Maruti, Hero Motocorp, Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Coal India, Reliance, Powergrid, Grasim and Bajaj Finance were the top losers.

Auto in focus

On the sectoral front, while oil & gas, metal and PSU Bank dragged, auto, realty and pharma gained focus.

Nifty Oil & Gas was down over 1 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.61 per cent while Nifty Metal was down 0.42 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto was up over 2 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty were up over 1 per cent each. Nifty Healthcare Index and Nifty IT were each up nearly 1 per cent.

Broader indices outperform

Broader indices outperfomed the benchmarks.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.40 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.44 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.52 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.34 per cent.

The volatility index rose 0.51 per cent to 21.41.