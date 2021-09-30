Sensex, Nifty trade marginally lower amid volatility

Benchmark indices were trading marginally lower the afternoon on Thursday, dragged by auto stocks.

Market opened on a weak note and remained volatile during the first half, as the monthly F&O contracts are expiring today. Benchmark indices were sustained by gains in pharma, PSU Bank stocks and rebound in heavyweights such as HDFC.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 59,328.25, down 85.02 points or 0.14 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 59,557.24 and a low of 59,196.22. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,678.95, down 32.35 points or 0.18 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 17,742.15 and a low of 17,630.65.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, HDFC and Dr Reddy were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Asian Paint, Powergrid, Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp and Eicher Motor were the top laggards.

Auto under pressure

On the sectoral front, indices were trading mixed. While PSU Bank, Pharma, Realty and Consumer Durables gained, auto, IT and Oil & Gas stocks remained under pressure.

Nifty PSU Bank gained 1.56 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were up 0.66 per cent and 0.55 per cent, respectively. Nifty Consumer Durables was up 1.11 per cent while Nifty Realty was up 1.04 per cent.

While Nifty Auto was down 0.53 per cent. Nifty IT was down 0.40 per cent while Nifty Oil & Gas was trading 0.41 per cent lower.

Broader indices outperform

Broader indices were in the green with mid-caps and small-caps outperforming the benchmarks.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.40 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.56 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.43 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.56 per cent.

The volatility index softened 1.16 per cent to 18.63.