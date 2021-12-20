Sensex, Nifty tumble over 2% as fear grips traders

Heavy selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) is taking a toll on India’s stock market. Monday was the third consecutive day of a sharp fall in Sensex and Nifty, which upset even some of the most bullish market analysts and put the fear of God among those riding high on leveraged bets.

Mirroring the fall of US stock futures, the Sensex fell by 1,189 points or 2.09 per cent to close at 55,822. The Nifty index was down 371 points or 2.18 per cent at 16,614. On the intraday basis, Sensex was down nearly 1,900 points before it recovered 690 points ahead of its close. The Nifty index recovered by 200 points. BSE Mid-cap and BSE small-cap index fell by 3.4 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively. Stock exchange figures showed that FPIs sold stocks worth ₹3,565 crore on Monday in the cash segment. Their overall selling in the cash segment alone has reached ₹30,252 crore (over $4 billion) in December alone. Domestic institutional investors purchased stocks worth ₹2,764 crore, which analysts say was the reason for the Sensex and Nifty recovery from their low levels. FPI selling in derivatives coupled with the unwinding of long positions by domestic traders has led to the recent market crash.

Biden plans hit roadblock

Apart from the spread of Omicron and fears of more countries opting for a lock-down, the news on Sunday that US President Joe Biden’s spending plan would not be approved hit the stock market sentiments. By evening, Goldman Sachs declared that a cut in the US government spending could hurt economic recovery and growth. Also, the US Fed has declared a stringent reversal of its stimulus and predicted three interest rate hikes next year.

The US is the world’s largest pool of equity markets and any weakening of sentiments there spreads like a contagion in the global markets. Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq, all three US benchmark indices, were trading more than 1 per cent lower from their last Friday’s close.

“Probability of the Nifty and Sensex being near their bottom in the current fall is very high. All the indicators including daily moving averages, relative strength index, put-call ratio and other such data suggests that markets are highly oversold as of now. A reversal could be on the cards, unless there is something else in the news in the near future that the markets have no wind off,” said Rohit Srivastava, Chief Strategist, India Charts.

Risk-averse mood

But after Friday’s sharp fall, private fund managers are not ready to take any more risks and are factoring in the worst for the next few weeks.

“We are cutting down on any kind of leverage for our clients on the upside. Sensing the pace of the fall it is likely that Nifty is headed towards 15,200 levels. Smart money will enter markets around these levels again. Probably the markets could start another major rally during the last six months of 2022,” said Vipul Engineer, who runs a family office fund for HNI clients. According to Kotak Mutual Fund, the downside in the markets could be limited due to the fact that Indian corporates were reporting better than expected earnings.

“The numbers reported by corporate India for the September quarter have been fantastic and based on these, one can safely say that the downside for the market will be limited. If there is incessant selling or the third wave of Covid, then these numbers can change temporarily. But at least from a fundamental point of view, this looks like a fairly priced market,” Kotak MF said in a 2022 outlook note released on Monday.

Kotak MF further said that Indian markets were still undervalued when compared to other global markets with their GDP. “In terms of market-cap to GDP ratio, India is at 112 per cent against the historical average of 76 per cent. It looks a little bit high, but compared to the global market cap to GDP ratio of 138 per cent, this looks reasonably priced,” Kotak said.