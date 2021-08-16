Sensex, Nifty up but weakness prevails in broader markets

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Sensex, Nifty were trading with marginal gains during the afternoon session on Monday, after recording fresh highs, led by Oil&Gas and metal stocks.
Market, after opening on a choppy note following weak global cues, recovered marginally to trade in the green during the first half. Gains in heavyweights such as Reliance, helped the market.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 55,585.85, up 148.56 points or 0.27 per cent after recording a fresh high of 55,680.75. It recorded an intraday low of 55,281.02. The Nifty 50, after recording a high of 16,585.45, was ruling at 16,559.15, up 30.05 points or 0.18 per cent.
On the global front, a majority of Asian bourses were in the red amid tension in Afghanistan.
Index outlook: Nifty, Sensex in bull grip
Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, Bajaj Finance and BPCL were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Shree Cements, Bajaj Auto, Powergrid, Eicher Motors and Maruti were the top laggards.
On the sectoral front, a majority of indices were in the red.
While Pharma, IT and auto remained under pressure, Oil & Gas, metals and FMCG gained. PSU Bank also dragged.
Nifty Pharma was down 0.89 per cent. Nifty IT was down 0.52 per while Nifty Auto was down 0.61 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.53 per cent.
Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty Metal were up 0.96 per cent each. Nifty FMCG was up 0.49 per cent.
Broader indices were trading lower.
The Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.16 per cent at closing while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.60 per cent.
The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.16 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.50 per cent.
The volatility index rose 3.36 per cent to 13.43 .
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...