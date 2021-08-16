Sensex, Nifty up but weakness prevails in broader markets

Sensex, Nifty were trading with marginal gains during the afternoon session on Monday, after recording fresh highs, led by Oil&Gas and metal stocks.

Market, after opening on a choppy note following weak global cues, recovered marginally to trade in the green during the first half. Gains in heavyweights such as Reliance, helped the market.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 55,585.85, up 148.56 points or 0.27 per cent after recording a fresh high of 55,680.75. It recorded an intraday low of 55,281.02. The Nifty 50, after recording a high of 16,585.45, was ruling at 16,559.15, up 30.05 points or 0.18 per cent.

On the global front, a majority of Asian bourses were in the red amid tension in Afghanistan.

Index outlook: Nifty, Sensex in bull grip

Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, Bajaj Finance and BPCL were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Shree Cements, Bajaj Auto, Powergrid, Eicher Motors and Maruti were the top laggards.

Pharma, IT and Auto pressure

On the sectoral front, a majority of indices were in the red.

While Pharma, IT and auto remained under pressure, Oil & Gas, metals and FMCG gained. PSU Bank also dragged.

Nifty Pharma was down 0.89 per cent. Nifty IT was down 0.52 per while Nifty Auto was down 0.61 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.53 per cent.

Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty Metal were up 0.96 per cent each. Nifty FMCG was up 0.49 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices were trading lower.

The Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.16 per cent at closing while the Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.60 per cent.

The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.16 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.50 per cent.

The volatility index rose 3.36 per cent to 13.43 .