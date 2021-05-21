Sensex, Nifty witness biggest weekly rally since Budget

The stock market rally has picked up pace again as domestic investors have stolen a march over the foreign portfolio investors. The BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 saw their sharpest gains this week since the first week of February when the union budget was announced. The Sensex and Nifty have managed to gain nearly 3.5 per cent this week. On Friday, Sensex rose 1.97 per cent or 975 points to close at 50540 . The Nifty index gained 269 points or 1.81 per cent to close at 15,175.

The gains in Sensex and Nifty came despite the fact the FPIs sold stocks worth ₹2300 crore in the cash market and ₹3,220 crore in the stock futures segment. However, in the index futures segment, they were net buyers to the tune of ₹3,143 crore this week. The net effect was that they lost out in the rally since they had to off-load their stocks in the cash market, which were all lapped up by the domestic players, experts said.

Short-covering in F&O

There was a huge bout of short covering in the derivatives market. Rising global markets and fall in the number of Covid 19 cases in many towns and cities forced the short sellers to cover their positions. Further, the results season has turned out to be surprisingly better as leading banks like SBI reported 80 per cent growth in net profit. The Bank Nifty index has managed to gain nearly 6.5 per cent and closed at 34,606.

“Based on the weekly and daily establishment of the market where it has crossed the short term averages and a swing high at 15,150 with strong market width, we can conclude that the market is on the way to cross 15,450 in the next few days or a few weeks. Above the level of 15,450, it will be arrested at 15,600/15650. the Bank-Nifty is heading for the 36,500 levels,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Vice President at t Kotak Securities.

According to Chouhan, the strategy should be to buy on dips. And the focus should be on medium-sized banks, real estate and infrastructure stocks.

RBI lifts sentiment

“Hopes of a fresh stimulus and the transfer of surplus of ₹99,122 crore by the central bank to the government boosted sentiments this week. Also encouraging PMI data from across the globe and falling Covid cases locally helped lift trader spirits,” said Deepak Jasani, Head, Retail Research at HDFC Securities.