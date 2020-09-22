Sensex drops over 200 points, Nifty below 11,150; Zee falls 5%

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 300 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking losses in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Maruti amid negative cues from global markets and foreign fund outflows.
At 10.05 am, the 30-share BSE index was trading 257 points or 0.68 per cent lower at 37,777; while the NSE Nifty fell 104 points or 0.93 per cent to 11,145.
Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, M&M and Titan.
On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and TCS were among the gainers.
In the previous session, Sensex ended 811.68 points or 2.09 per cent lower at 38,034.14, while Nifty tumbled 254.40 points or 2.21 per cent to finish at 11,250.55.
Meanwhile, exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 539.81 crore on a net basis on Monday.
According to traders, the global market selloff has been triggered by several factors such as reports about likely irregular financial dealings involving some of the major international banks, and the fears of the pandemic rising in a second wave in many parts of Europe.
Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with losses in midday deals.
Stock exchanges in the US ended on a negative note in the overnight session.
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
₹1048 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1035102010631075 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...